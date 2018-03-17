Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Sitting out Saturday

Jones will not play in Saturday's game against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports. He is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Jones' absence leaves a major void on the back end for the Blue Jackets during Saturday's contest. Without the team's top offensive blueliner, Ryan Murray -- who served as a healthy scratch Thursday -- will enter the lineup. However, he provides nowhere near the same upside from a fantasy standpoint. Jones' day-to-day designation keeps Monday's game versus the Bruins on that table as a potential return date, but the team should update his status again in the coming days.