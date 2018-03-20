Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Sitting yet again

Jones (upper body) will miss his third straight game Tuesday evening against the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Jones' continued absences really throw in a wrench in the plans of fantasy players abound, as he's likely highly owned as the owner of 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) through 71 games, not to mention five goals and 13 helpers on the man advantage. His next opportunity to play will now arrive Thursday evening against the Panthers.