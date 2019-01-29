Jones (undisclosed) is expected to suit up versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Jones' undisclosed issue kept him off the ice Monday, but he was always slated to dress against the Sabres. The blueliner has compiled nine points in his previous 12 contests, including a trio of assist on the power play. The 23-year-old figures to stick with regular partner Zach Werenski on the top pairing.