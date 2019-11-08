Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Slings helper
Jones managed an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Jones set up Gustav Nyquist for the opening goal of the game. He also had a pair each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots. Jones is up to eight points in 16 games, with the helper Thursday snapping his four-game point drought.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Blocks four shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches first point of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Finds scoresheet twice in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Comes up big in clinching game•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Pots power-play winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Salvages outing with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.