Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Strong first half
Jones heads into the All-Star break with seven goals, 29 points and a plus-1 rating through 41 games.
Other than missing the first seven games of the season with a knee injury, Jones has once again been a rock on the blue line for Columbus, and he'll be joining Cam Atkinson as the Jackets' All-Star Game representatives in San Jose. There's reason for optimism with his fantasy value in the second half -- after racking up 24 points with the man advantage last season, the 24-year-old only has six (all assists) so far in 2018-19. If the Jackets' sputtering power play (27th in the league at 14.6 percent) comes to life after the break, Jones would stand to benefit.
