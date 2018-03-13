Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Suffers upper-body injury

Jones left Monday's game against Montreal with an upper body injury, and won't return George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

During Thursday's game against Colorado, before Jones scored the game-winning overtime goal, he also took a shot to his ribs which eventually forced him to miss Sunday's practice, and perhaps Jones is dealing with a lingering issue. The 23-year-old also scored two goals before he exited the contest Monday -- bringing him up to 15 on the season -- and will have three days to heal up before Thursday's tilt against Philadelphia. If Jones isn't able to go, Zach Werenski appears to be in line to take over his role on the first power-play unit.