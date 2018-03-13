Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Suffers upper-body injury
Jones left Monday's game against Montreal with an upper body injury, and won't return George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
During Thursday's game against Colorado, before Jones scored the game-winning overtime goal, he also took a shot to his ribs which eventually forced him to miss Sunday's practice, and perhaps Jones is dealing with a lingering issue. The 23-year-old also scored two goals before he exited the contest Monday -- bringing him up to 15 on the season -- and will have three days to heal up before Thursday's tilt against Philadelphia. If Jones isn't able to go, Zach Werenski appears to be in line to take over his role on the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies two goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores OT winner Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Erupts for three points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two assists in Saturday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Well enough to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will sit out All-Star Game due to illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...