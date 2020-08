Jones scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and blocked five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

Jones contributed the second tally of the Blue Jackets' comeback Thursday. The goal is his first point in the playoffs, but he's added 10 hits and 11 blocked shots through three games. The blueliner skated 32:40 during Game 3 -- he'll likely continue to see big minutes as a top-pairing defenseman.