Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies third goal in three games
Jones scored a goal and recorded four shots in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday night.
That's three goals in the last three games, giving Jones six scores in 23 contests this season. Coupled with 11 assists, Jones is slightly ahead of his production from last season, when he posted 16 goals and 57 points in 78 games. It's worth noting Jones' shooting percentage is also a little north of normal. Even so, after this little goal-scoring spree, he's really right where he should be in the points and assists categories.
More News
