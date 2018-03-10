Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies two goals
Jones scored two goals, including the game winner, on four shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
Jones now has a career high 13 goals in 69 games. He's been helped by the fact his shot generation has improved tremendously. Last year, the 23-year-old had 152 shots in 75 games. This season he already has 231. Any defenseman who is that productive from a shooting perspective is likely to find fantasy success.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores OT winner Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Erupts for three points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two assists in Saturday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Well enough to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will sit out All-Star Game due to illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Adds another two apples•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...