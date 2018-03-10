Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies two goals

Jones scored two goals, including the game winner, on four shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Jones now has a career high 13 goals in 69 games. He's been helped by the fact his shot generation has improved tremendously. Last year, the 23-year-old had 152 shots in 75 games. This season he already has 231. Any defenseman who is that productive from a shooting perspective is likely to find fantasy success.