Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Three more helpers in Tuesday's OT win
Jones notched three power-play assists while adding four shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
It's Jones' fifth multi-point performance in his last 10 games, and the budding superstar has six goals and 16 points over that stretch as he leads the Jackets to brink of a playoff berth. His 16 goals and 57 points on the season are both career highs, and given his current form a 60-point campaign is entirely possible with two more games left on the schedule.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Big four-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Rib injury keeps him from practicing•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Availability likely to be determined in warmups•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...