Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Three more helpers in Tuesday's OT win

Jones notched three power-play assists while adding four shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

It's Jones' fifth multi-point performance in his last 10 games, and the budding superstar has six goals and 16 points over that stretch as he leads the Jackets to brink of a playoff berth. His 16 goals and 57 points on the season are both career highs, and given his current form a 60-point campaign is entirely possible with two more games left on the schedule.