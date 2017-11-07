Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Turns in another sharp performance
Jones had an assist in a 5-3 defeat against the Rangers on Monday night.
Jones is now up to nine assists and is looking like a real threat to be one of the league's top-scoring defensemen at the end of the year. For now, he's worth having in your lineup whenever he takes the ice.
