Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Turns in another sharp performance

Jones had an assist in a 5-3 defeat against the Rangers on Monday night.

Jones is now up to nine assists and is looking like a real threat to be one of the league's top-scoring defensemen at the end of the year. For now, he's worth having in your lineup whenever he takes the ice.

