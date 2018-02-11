Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two assists in Saturday's rout

Jones notched two assists while adding four shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

While the Blue Jackets have been struggling lately, their malaise hasn't impacted Jones, who has six points (all assists) in the last eight games with 29 shots, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. He now has eight goals and 36 points in 55 games on the season, and if Columbus can move their way back towards the top of the league standings down the stretch, their 23-year-old blueline stalwart could find himself earning Norris Trophy consideration.