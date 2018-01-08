Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Jones picked up two assists, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

The Jackets' struggling power play unit showed some life in this one, with Jones leading the way from the blue line. The defenseman now has eight PP points through 43 games and seems well on his way to blowing past his previous career high of 11, set as a 19-year-old Predator in 2014-15.