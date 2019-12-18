Jones recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Zach Werenski's return to action Tuesday helped bolster a Columbus blue line that's still without Ryan Murray (upper body) and Markus Nutivaara (upper body), but it's Jones who remains the team's stalwart. The 25-year-old played a team-high 25:52 in this one, the sixth straight game in which he's seen more than 25 minutes of ice time, and on the year Jones now has four goals and 19 points through 34 contests.