Jones recorded two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.

He was credited with the primary helper on both of Patrik Laine's second-period tallies. The blueliner has taken advantage of the absence of Zach Werenski (lower body) from the lineup in recent weeks, and over the last 10 games Jones has one goal and 10 points with half of that production (the goal and four assists) coming on the power play.