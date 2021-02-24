Jones recorded two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.
He was credited with the primary helper on both of Patrik Laine's second-period tallies. The blueliner has taken advantage of the absence of Zach Werenski (lower body) from the lineup in recent weeks, and over the last 10 games Jones has one goal and 10 points with half of that production (the goal and four assists) coming on the power play.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Pots first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Open to staying with Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scoreless to begin season•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Among players held out Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies in comeback win•