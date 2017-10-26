Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two points in Wednesday's win

Jones scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

He was all over the scoresheet, tallying three shots and two blocked shots in addition to a plus-2 rating on the night while leading the Jackets with 21:19 in ice time. Jones now has two goals and seven points through nine games, and the 23-year-old seems intent on topping last season's career-best numbers -- and potentially putting himself in the conversation for the Norris Trophy.