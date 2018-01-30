Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Well enough to play Tuesday
Jones (illness) will be in the lineup Tuesday for a matchup with the Wild, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
There was some controversy about Jones being able to play Tuesday after he missed the All-Star Game due to his illness. Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau was upset that Jones was permitted to play Tuesday considering a precedent for players being compelled to sit out an additional game if they miss All-Star Weekend due to illness. Nevertheless, Jones will be in the lineup Tuesday without having missed any regular-season games. He'll be looking to maintain the point-per-game pace he has established in the last 18 contests.
