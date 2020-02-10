Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will have ankle surgery
Jones will undergo surgery on his right ankle Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Jones has already been ruled out indefinitely and placed on IR, so he'll likely aim to return in March at the earliest. The 25-year-old blueliner is just one of the many casualties the Blue Jackets will have to overcome this year to secure a playoff spot. Markus Nutivaara is expected to work on the top pairing Monday versus Tampa Bay in Jones' stead.
