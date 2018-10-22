Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will play Tuesday
Jones (knee) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona.
Jones will not only be making his 2018-19 debut, but is also expected to lineup on the second power-play unit. With the man advantage last season, the blueliner tallied 24 of his 57 points and averaged 2:42 of ice time. In order to activate Jones off injured reserve, the club will need to make a corresponding roster move with Adam Clendening or Dean Kukan likely bound for AHL Cleveland.
