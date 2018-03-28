Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will play Tuesday

As expected, Jones (ribs) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oilers.

The Blue Jackets will be happy to have Jones on the ice against Edmonton, as he's been red hot recently, racking up five goals and nine points in his last six games. He'll skate in his usual spot on Columbus' first pairing and second power-play unit against the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories