Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will return Thursday
Jones (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.
Jones has missed the previous three matchups due to his upper-body issue, but it appears that's a thing of the past. The 23-year-old blueliner continues to flourish with the Blue Jackets since coming over from Nashville in 2015, racking up consecutive 40-point seasons and challenging 50 points -- with 49 entering Thursday -- for the club this year. He will get an opportunity to add his 50th point against the Panthers Thursday, replacing either Ryan Murray or Jack Johnson.
