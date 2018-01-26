Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will sit out All-Star game due to illness
Jones felt ill during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes and won't play in the All-Star game, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
NHL rules state that a player that misses the All-Star game will be suspended for one regular season game, but that won't be the case here, as Jones will be eligible to play in Tuesday's game against the Wild if he's healthy. Good thing for his fantasy owners, because Jones has been red-hot lately, with four goals and 16 points -- nine on the power play -- in the last 16 games, directing 53 shots on goal in that span. Zach Werenski will replace Jones in the All-Star lineup.
