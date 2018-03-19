Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Won't play Monday

Jones (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Bruins, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Jones will miss his second consecutive outings due to his upper-body problem. The blueliner was on a tear prior to getting hurt, as he tallied four goals and four assists in his last four contests -- including three power-play points. Markus Nutivaara figures to continue deputizing in Jones's stead.