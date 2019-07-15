Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Accepts qualifying offer
Milano accepted the Blue Jackets' qualifying offer for the 2019-20 campaign Monday.
The Blue Jackets offer was for a one-year deal that will pay Milano $874,125 this season. The 2014 first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations since making his NHL debut in 2015-16, totaling 15 goals and 24 points in 70 appearances with Columbus. To make matters worse, the 23-year-old was recently arrested for his involvement in a brawl that stemmed from a dispute over a Manhattan nightclub bill, although it remains to be seen if he'll be punished by the league over that matter. Either way, Milano will likely spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
