Milano has dropped in four even-strength goals through the first six games.

The New York native jumped off to a blazing start to the new season, potting all four goals through his first three contests. He's since been caught in a three-game pointless skid, but that's to be expected as the promising rookie gains experience facing the different opponents across the league. Selected by the Blue Jackets with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Milano has long been keeper material and now he's making a case to belong in all types of redraft leagues.