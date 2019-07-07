Milano was arrested along with Avalanche forward A.J. Greer early Sunday morning for their role in a brawl over a Manhattan nightclub bill, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Reports say that Milano and Greer were inside an apartment on W. Houston Street near Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village at about 6:30 a.m. when they got into an alleged fight with a 28-year-old man. The dispute turned physical, and the two players allegedly assaulted the man, sources said. According to reports, the two are being charged with assault.