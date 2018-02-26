Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Back in NHL
Milano was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Milano spent the last 10 days in the minors following his return from an oblique injury in what was essentially a conditioning assignment. With the 23-man roster limit lifted, the winger's promotion is unlikely to be the last call-up coming out of Columbus. If the New York native slots into the lineup remains to be seen, especially considering the possibility that the Jackets make additional moves to bolster their forward depth.
