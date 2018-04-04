Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Bags goal Tuesday
Milano scored a goal on two shots during Tuesday's victory over Detroit.
Milano's goal was part of a huge comeback by the Jackets that saw them score four unanswered goals to erase a 4-1 deficit. Now having scored 14 times in 53 games, Milano is scoring at a full-season 20-goal pace, something that has to make both Jackets fans and fantasy owners happy. An incredibly gifted player offensively, Milano has the potential to be a scoring force in the NHL if given consistent opportunities in a team's top-six forward group.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Back in NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Healthy, headed to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Out 4-to-6 weeks, lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...