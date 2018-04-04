Milano scored a goal on two shots during Tuesday's victory over Detroit.

Milano's goal was part of a huge comeback by the Jackets that saw them score four unanswered goals to erase a 4-1 deficit. Now having scored 14 times in 53 games, Milano is scoring at a full-season 20-goal pace, something that has to make both Jackets fans and fantasy owners happy. An incredibly gifted player offensively, Milano has the potential to be a scoring force in the NHL if given consistent opportunities in a team's top-six forward group.