Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Case dismissed
Milano (undisclosed) missed practice Tuesday while attending a court appearance in New York City for assault charges that stemmed from a dispute over a bar tab that took place in July. After he showed proof of community service as well as payment of the victim's medical bills, the case against Milano was dismissed, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Now that Milano's case has been dismissed, it's safe to assume he won't face any further discipline from the NHL for his actions. The 23-year-old winger is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but he should be ready to rock following the NHL's upcoming All-Star break. The 2014 first-round pick has notched five goals and 16 points in 37 games this campaign.
