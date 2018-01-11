Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Considered day-to-day
Milano is dealing with an upper-body injury that leaves him day-to-day, Brian Hedger of the Jackets' official site reports.
It's unclear exactly when the upper-ailment surfaced, but it appears he will miss Thursday's game against the Sabres because of it. Alexander Wennberg is believed to be the top candidate to join the lineup in his place, while Milano's next opportunity to take the ice arrives Friday against the Canucks.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Scores twice in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: One of four players recalled by big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Recalled Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Quickly sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Shuffles back to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...