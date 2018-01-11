Milano is dealing with an upper-body injury that leaves him day-to-day, Brian Hedger of the Jackets' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly when the upper-ailment surfaced, but it appears he will miss Thursday's game against the Sabres because of it. Alexander Wennberg is believed to be the top candidate to join the lineup in his place, while Milano's next opportunity to take the ice arrives Friday against the Canucks.