Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Dials up man-advantage helper
Milano collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-3 road win over the Panthers.
While the rookie only picked up 11:17 of ice time as part of his fourth-line role, it was a nice rebuttal for Milano after he'd been sent to the press box as a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Bruins. He's been incredibly efficient with five goals and two assists over 12 appearances, but there's virtually no chance that he maintains his gaudy 29.4 shooting percentage.
