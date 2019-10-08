Milano saw his first action of the season in Monday's overtime win over the Sabres, registering one hit and a minus-1 rating in a team-low 7:32 of ice time.

With Josh Anderson (upper body) sidelined, Milano came out of the press box and skated on the fourth line with Riley Nash and Jakob LIlja but didn't make much of an impact. This season probably represents Milano's last chance to prove he deserves a regular spot in the Columbus lineup, but he didn't make a strong case for a larger role Monday.