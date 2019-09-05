Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Enters not guilty plea
Milano pled not guilty to assault charges Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He, along with Avalanche forward A.J. Greer, was charged in connection to a July dispute over a bar tab in Manhattan. The next court date in the case is scheduled for Oct. 16, but Milano's presence won't be required and the judge did not put any travel restrictions in place on the pair, so the 23-year-old winger will be able to attend training camp with the Jackets. Milano managed only one goal in eight games last season for Columbus but was much more productive for AHL Cleveland, scoring 11 goals and 24 points in 27 games before potting two goals and 10 points in eight playoff contests for the Monsters.
