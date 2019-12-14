Milano (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game against the Senators, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Milano lost an edge in the first period, and as he was falling to the ice, Mark Borowiecki checked him into the boards. The 23-year-old forward immediately went to the dressing room and didn't reappear. Josh Anderson also left the game with an upper-body injury after fighting Borowiecki on Milano's behalf, so the Blue Jackets will finish the game with 10 forwards.