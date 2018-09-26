Milano did not play in Tuesday's 4-2 road win over the Sabres. He isn't injured, but Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella wanted to give some of the bubble players an extended look, as suggested by Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch.

According to Jardy, the Blue Jackets are using the final week of the preseason to divvy up the roster into two groups: one consisting of NHL-ready players with the other comprised of roster hopefuls. At least for practice, Milano was listed in the former group, flanking Riley Nash and lining up opposite Anthony Duclair. This isn't necessarily how the roster will be constructed for the upcoming season, but it's clear that Milano will start out at the top level in 2018-19. He scored 14 goals on an otherworldly 20.3 shooting percentage to complement eight assists over 55 games last season.