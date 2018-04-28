Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Heading to Worlds
Milano will represent Team USA at the IIHF Championship, which runs from May 4-20, USA Hockey reports.
Milano was spectacular as a rookie for the Blue Jackets this season, as he recorded 14 goals on 69 shots for a jaw-dropping 20.3 shooting percentage over 55 games. The 21-year-old winger tacked on only eight assists, but it's worth noting that he still made the most out of averaging a mere 11:39 of ice time. Showcasing his skills on the international stage should be a boon to his development, so look for Milano as a late-round sleeper in fantasy drafts this fall.
