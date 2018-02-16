Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Healthy, headed to minors
Milano (oblique) was activated from injured reserve and sent to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
With a fully healthy four lines for the Blue Jackets, Milano's services aren't immediately needed. The 21-year-old winger was efficient this season, scoring eight goals and adding five helpers while averaging 10:52 of ice time through 35 games. Expect Milano to be on queue for a recall if there are any injuries to the Blue Jackets' forwards.
