Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Healthy scratch Monday
Milano was a healthy scratch for Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.
The young sniper leads the Jackets in goals with five, but his compete level has been flagging in recent games so coach John Tortorella decided to send him a message. Don't expect Milano to be in street clothes for long, but he may need to earn his way back into premium ice time if he's going to come close to maintaining his early-season scoring pace.
