Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Healthy scratch Saturday
Milano will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Milano has missed the last four games with an undisclosed issue, but now he'll simply be a healthy scratch against the Sabres. The 23-year-old has generated five goals and 11 assists over 37 games this year, and his absence will allow Eric Robinson to stay in the lineup.
