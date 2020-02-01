Play

Milano will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Milano has missed the last four games with an undisclosed issue, but now he'll simply be a healthy scratch against the Sabres. The 23-year-old has generated five goals and 11 assists over 37 games this year, and his absence will allow Eric Robinson to stay in the lineup.

