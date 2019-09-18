Milano scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres.

It was basically a tap-in as he stood on the edge of the crease -- Emil Bemstrom and Riley Nash did all the hard work on the forecheck to get the puck free -- but it was still a promising start to what could be a make-or-break camp for Milano in Columbus. The 2014 first-round pick only played eight NHL games last year, and if he can't carve out a role this season after the huge talent drain the club experienced in free agency over the summer, he likely never will.