Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Lone bright spot Thursday
Milano tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
Milano's goal at 18:12 of the second period brought the Blue Jackets within one, but Brent Burns answered for the Sharks early in the third. Milano has two goals and two helpers in his last five games. He's up to 15 points, 49 shots on goal, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 35 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Stays on shelf Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Sidelined again•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Remains unavailable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.