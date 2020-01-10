Milano tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Milano's goal at 18:12 of the second period brought the Blue Jackets within one, but Brent Burns answered for the Sharks early in the third. Milano has two goals and two helpers in his last five games. He's up to 15 points, 49 shots on goal, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 35 contests.