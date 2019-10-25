Milano scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The 23-year-old winger had a brutal start to the game, as his defensive miscues led to two of Carolina's three goals in the first period, and coach John Tortorella benched Milano for the rest of the frame after the second stumble (literally -- he tried to settle the puck down in his own end with his skate, stepped on it instead and lost both his balance and possession, and the 'Canes scored off the ensuing scrum.) Milano regained his focus during intermission and was at times dominant once he was reinserted into the lineup, scoring what proved to be the tying goal on a brilliant rush down the left boards late in the second period, then nearly setting up Josh Anderson for the winner in the third with a perfect pass out of the corner that Anderson couldn't fire home past Petr Mrazek. Milano only has two goals and three points through eight games while skating in a bottom-six role, but if he can iron out the defensive kinks his offensive upside remains enticing.