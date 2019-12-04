Play

Milano recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Milano remains bogged down in a 14-game goalless streak, but has picked up two helpers in his last four outings. The winger got a look on the top line Tuesday and saw 2:08 of ice time with the man advantage. If he can maintain these two roles, the New York native could continue writing his name on the scoresheet.

