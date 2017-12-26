Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: One of four players recalled by big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Milano, Jordan Schroeder, Tyler Motte and Dean Kukan on Tuesday.
Alexander Wennberg (back) and Cam Atkinson (foot) are both expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, and Brandon Dubinsky (eye) is dealing with a long-term injury of his own, so it was only a matter of time until the Blue Jackets added some reinforcements from their minor-league affiliate. Milano, Motte and Schroeder will all likely see regular playing time while Wennberg, Atkinson and Dubinsky remain sidelined.
