The Blue Jackets recalled Milano, Jordan Schroeder, Tyler Motte and Dean Kukan on Tuesday.

Alexander Wennberg (back) and Cam Atkinson (foot) are both expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, and Brandon Dubinsky (eye) is dealing with a long-term injury of his own, so it was only a matter of time until the Blue Jackets added some reinforcements from their minor-league affiliate. Milano, Motte and Schroeder will all likely see regular playing time while Wennberg, Atkinson and Dubinsky remain sidelined.