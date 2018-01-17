The Blue Jackets moved Milano to injured reserve Wednesday with him expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a torn oblique muscle.

Although Milano hasn't produced stats this season conducive to fantasy ownership in the vast majority of leagues, he had recently seen an uptick in ice time after a three-goal outburst during a two-game span in late December. The team recalled Tyler Motte from AHL Cleveland to add some additional depth up front, while Milano will now begin the rehab process with hopes of returning at the earlier end of that timetable.