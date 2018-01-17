Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Out 4-to-6 weeks, lands on IR
The Blue Jackets moved Milano to injured reserve Wednesday with him expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a torn oblique muscle.
Although Milano hasn't produced stats this season conducive to fantasy ownership in the vast majority of leagues, he had recently seen an uptick in ice time after a three-goal outburst during a two-game span in late December. The team recalled Tyler Motte from AHL Cleveland to add some additional depth up front, while Milano will now begin the rehab process with hopes of returning at the earlier end of that timetable.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Remains sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Scores twice in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: One of four players recalled by big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Recalled Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...