Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Out Saturday
Milano (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's home game against New Jersey, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Milano did not play Jan. 16 and will miss a second game Saturday. He's produced 16 points in 37 games this season, so the winger's absence won't be felt that much in fantasy. Milano is unlikely to suit up Sunday, in the second half of a back-to-back, but the Blue Jackets have yet to confirm his status beyond Saturday's contest.
