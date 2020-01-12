Milano (undisclosed) missed time in the third period of Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Milano had an assist in 10:47 during the contest, but wasn't seen on the ice after early in the third period. With a recent bump up to the top line, the 23-year-old cannot afford to miss games. There was no update about any injury concerns for Milano after the game, so perhaps he only took a minor knock. There should be more information regarding his availability prior to Tuesday's game against the Bruins.