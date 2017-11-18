Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Playing sparingly
Milano only picked up 4:14 of ice time in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
After averaging 11:10 of ice time and recording five goals and an assist through his first 11 games in October, the 21-year-old has seen his role diminish to a point where he can't be trusted in shallow leagues. Milano's saving grace is that he's averaging nearly a half-point per game despite barely seeing the ice, but we doubt there's much staying power with his lofty 23.8 shooting percentage. An injury to one of the Blue Jackets' more established forwards could catapult Milano back into fantasy relevancy, though we advise parking him on the bench in all settings until that happens.
