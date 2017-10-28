Milano only received 6:30 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 overtime home win over the Jets.

That was Milano's fewest amount of minutes played this season. We feel that's rather disappointing since the contest featured bonus hockey, though he did pick up 2:52 on the man advantage. No. 22 is enjoying a solid rookie season with five goals -- including two game-winners -- and an assist through 10 games.

