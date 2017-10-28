Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Plays sparingly
Milano only received 6:30 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 overtime home win over the Jets.
That was Milano's fewest amount of minutes played this season. We feel that's rather disappointing since the contest featured bonus hockey, though he did pick up 2:52 on the man advantage. No. 22 is enjoying a solid rookie season with five goals -- including two game-winners -- and an assist through 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Adjusting to life at hockey's highest level•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Two goals in 2-1 win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Scores again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Pots first NHL goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Won't be dealt to expansion club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Promoted to Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...