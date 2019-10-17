Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Pots dazzling game-winner
Milano scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Stars.
This one will be in highlight reels for a while -- Milano took a pass from Jakob Lilja in the neutral zone, split the Stars defense at the blue line with a burst of speed and then beat a stunned Ben Bishop by tucking the puck back between his legs and firing a shot over the goalie's shoulder from behind his own skate. It was Milano's first point in four games after being a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season, but he could work his way up the depth chart if he can flash his offensive upside more frequently.
